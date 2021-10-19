Limerick's Next Superstar: James Burke

This entry comes in from James Burke, 19, who is studying music at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance in UL. He lives in Toomaline, Doon, Co. Limerick. His 6 year old brother filmed while him, while his 11 year old brother plays the drums.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.