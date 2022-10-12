Search

WATCH: New documentary on Limerick's glamour European Cup tie with Real Madrid

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

SIT Down and Shut Up an exciting short documentary about when Limerick FC played Spanish football giants Real Madrid in the 1980 European Cup recently had its online premiere.

The Limerick Arts Bursary funded short tells the David vs Goliath tale about when Limerick FC faced off with the 13 time European Cup winner Real Madrid and features interviews with Limerick legends such as Des Kennedy and Kevin Fitzpatrick as well as local fans such as Gary Spain and the late publican and Fianna Fail councilor, Jerry O'Dea.

The film had its world premiere at the prestigious Galway Film Fleadh and has screened internationally at festivals such as the Bafta Qualifying London International Documentary Festival and New York Independent Film Festival.

The aim of the film, according to the director Cian O'Connor, is to 'not only tell the great story of this famous match, but also to shine a light on that team and the golden era of Limerick soccer.'

The film, according to Cian, also aims to capture the spirit of the city of Limerick and its people.

