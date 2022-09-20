WATCH: Success for Limerick's Trevor Lynch at the European Transplant and Dialysis Games

LIMERICK’S Trevor Lynch has won two silver medals at European Transplant and Dialysis Games.

Originally from Limerick but currently living in the UK, Lynch won the medals as part of the Transplant Team Ireland at the championships held in Oxford UK.

Lynch, who is married to Sue and has two children Aishling and Kieran, was part of a national squad that won 34 medals (10 Gold, 11 Silver and 13 Bronze) to finish sixth in the overall medals table.

The Limerick native took part in the 1500m winning his silver medal on his first day of competition and followed it on Day 2 with silver in the 800m. He also participated in the relay along with James Nolan (Kildare), John Moran and Ron Grainger (Dublin).

Lynch received bone marrow transplants in 2014 and in 2016 to treat Lymphoma. After his diagnosis in 2012, Trevor took up running as a way to stay healthy, both mentally and physically, during his chemotherapy treatments.

It was while he was receiving his second transplant in 2016 that a doctor mentioned to Trevor about the Transplant Games.

“I’ve always enjoyed sport, but I’d never say I was particularly good at it, and I never, ever dreamt I would have the opportunity to represent Ireland internationally,” said Lynch.

He is keen to emphasise that the Games are a “celebration of life” and it’s “not about the winning” but to show others that cancer doesn’t have to be “the end”.

Elsewhere in Team Ireland, Marie O Connor from Lahinch, Co Clare was awarded Best Female Athlete of the Games 2022.

But Transplant and Dialysis Sports Ireland is keen to stress the Games were not all about medal success but a celebration of life through sport.

The Team have one simple request to everyone - to please consider carrying an Organ Donor Card and Have the conversation – Say YES to Organ Donation.