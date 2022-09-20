Search

20 Sept 2022

WATCH: Success for Limerick's Trevor Lynch at the European Transplant and Dialysis Games

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

20 Sept 2022 3:30 PM

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK’S Trevor Lynch has won two silver medals at European Transplant and Dialysis Games. 

Originally from Limerick but currently living in the UK, Lynch won the medals as part of the Transplant Team Ireland at the championships held in Oxford UK.

Lynch, who is married to Sue and has two children Aishling and Kieran, was part of a national squad that won 34 medals (10 Gold, 11 Silver and 13 Bronze) to finish sixth in the overall medals table.

The Limerick native took part in the 1500m winning his silver medal on his first day of competition and followed it on Day 2 with silver in the 800m. He also participated in the relay along with James Nolan (Kildare), John Moran and Ron Grainger (Dublin).  

Lynch received bone marrow transplants in 2014 and in 2016 to treat Lymphoma. After his diagnosis in 2012, Trevor took up running as a way to stay healthy, both mentally and physically, during his chemotherapy treatments.

It was while he was receiving his second transplant in 2016 that a doctor mentioned to Trevor about the Transplant Games.

“I’ve always enjoyed sport, but I’d never say I was particularly good at it, and I never, ever dreamt I would have the opportunity to represent Ireland internationally,” said Lynch.

He is keen to emphasise that the Games are a “celebration of life” and it’s “not about the winning” but to show others that cancer doesn’t have to be “the end”. 

Elsewhere in Team Ireland, Marie O Connor from Lahinch, Co Clare was awarded Best Female Athlete of the Games 2022.

But Transplant and Dialysis Sports Ireland is keen to stress the Games were not all about medal success but a celebration of life through sport. 

The Team have one simple request to everyone - to please consider carrying an Organ Donor Card and Have the conversation – Say YES to Organ Donation.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media