WATCH: John Kiely gives his verdict after Limerick hurlers complete historic three-in-a-row

LIMERICK manager John Kiely has hailed the dedication of his players after they created history by winning their third consecutive All-Ireland title.
Following the 1-31 to 2-26 victory over Kilkenny at Croke Park, captain Declan Hannon became the first-ever player to receive the Liam MacCarthy cup for a fourth time.
John Kiely has been giving his reaction to reporters at GAA headquarters.
