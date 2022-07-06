WATCH: Eoin Hanrahan on 'surreal' experience of playing in JP McManus Pro-Am

EOIN Hanrahan is one of the most recognisable faces across the sporting fields of Limerick.
As far back as 2007 he starred as Limerick CBS were crowned National Cup champions at Post Primary level and the green and white of Pike Rovers FC and St Patricks GAA occupy his mind these days.
Hanrahan is an Irish Junior Soccer International and has won almost everything every honour available to Pike Rovers. On the GAA fields, he played senior inter-county football with Limerick in 2014 and continues to play with the St Patricks footballers – more often than not a midfield partner of Gearoid Hegarty.
But this week, Hanrahan added another feather to his cap – playing in the JP McManus Pro-Am as part of the Saoirse Addiction Treatment Centre team, one of four to earn their place via the Pro-Am Grand Qualifier.
Hanrahan played alongside professionals Patrick Cantlay and Rafa Carbrera-Bello.
He spoke with Jerome O'Connell of the Limerick Leader after Monday's opening round with Cantlay.
