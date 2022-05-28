Search

28 May 2022

WATCH: Billy Lee, Limerick manager, 'backs players to the hilt' in wake of Munster final defeat

David Byrne at Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney

28 May 2022 8:33 PM

LIMERICK senior football manager Billy Lee admitted the side had a lot to learn when coming up against a team like Kerry in the wake of their disappointing Munster SFC final defeat in Killarney on Saturday afternoon.

Kerry ran out comfortable 1-28 to 0-8 against Limerick in the provincial decider on a sun-kissed afternoon at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Afterwards Lee said they would have to take the defeat on the chin. He pointed out that Munster finalists Limerick had not been competitive in Division 4 of the league in 2018. 

The players had worked very hard behind the scenes that year and in the following years. Limerick manager Lee said he continued to have great faith in the players, was backing them to the hilt and was very proud of them.

"We won't sugarcoat it, we have big chins and we will take it on the chin. We are not in the business of hiding from what happened out there and there is no point. We have a lot to learn when we come up against teams like Kerry," he said.

"That proper end Division 1, we know that and we know we have work to do to face into Division 2. But I am backing these guys to the hilt."

