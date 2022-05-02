WATCH: Pat O'Connor, Shannon RFC head coach: 'The players have to take full credit for this'

SHANNON RFC ensured there will be three Limerick clubs competing in Division 1A of the Energia All-Ireland League next season after securing a convincing promotion play-off final win over Naas on Saturday.
Shannon made it eight wins on the bounce in the league when recording a deserved 30-15 success over the Co Kildare side in front of a bumper attendance at Coonagh.
The Parish side will now join Garryowen and Young Munster in the All-Ireland League's top flight next season.
Leader Sport caught up with Shannon RFC head coach Pat O'Connor after Saturday's game.
