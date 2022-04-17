WATCH: Limerick manager John Kiely says Cork win 'satisfying' but plenty to work on

LIMERICK senior hurling manager John Kiely says Sunday's opening round Munster SHC win over Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh was a 'satisfying' one in terms of the players' workrate and energy.
The Shannonsiders opened the defence of their Munster and All-Ireland titles with an impressive 2-25 to 1-17 success.
Limerick return to action in the round robin phase of the Munster championship on Saturday evening next when facing Waterford at the TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7pm.
Limerick manager John Kiely spoke to the media after Sunday afternoon's win over Cork on Leeside.
Cllr Jerome Scanlan asked that site notices be placed on all council owned property being considered for disposal within the Newcastle West Municipal district
Perfect for entertaining: Ashbrook features a bespoke bar built into the sunroom and an outdoor hot tub in the rear garden
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.