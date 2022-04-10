WATCH: Pat O'Connor - Shannon RFC head coach - reflects on thumping AIL win over Old Wesley

IN-FORM Shannon signed off on Division 1B of the All-Ireland League regular season with a thumping 61-12 victory over leaders Old Wesley on the back pitch at Thomond Park on Saturday.
Shannon scored nine tries in all against their understrength opponents to make it six wins on the bounce in Division 1B. However, the result wasn't enough for third-placed Shannon to overhaul second-placed Highfield in the league standings.
Back-row forward Kelvin Brown crossed for a brace of tries for the Parish side, while Declan Moore, Aran Hehir, Alan Flannery, Colm Heffernan and Ian Leonard also dotted down. Shannon were also awarded two penalty tries. Out-half Jake Flannery kicked six conversions for the Limerick side.
The Pat O'Connor-coached Shannon side will travel to Woodleigh Park to face second-placed Highfield in their promotion play-off semi-final on Saturday, April 23.
Old Wesley will host Naas in the second Division 1B promotion play-off semi-final at Energia Park.
Leader Sport caught up with Shannon head coach O'Connor after Saturday's big win.
OPW Minister Patrick O'Donovan and Padraic O'Ruairc, OPW guide services at Desmond Castle, Newcastle West, as guided tours are reintroduced to the castle for the new season | Picture: Marie Keating
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.