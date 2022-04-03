WATCH: Gearoid Prendergast of Young Munster RFC says gap to Dublin AIL clubs is closing

YOUNG Munster head coach Gearoid Prendergast believes the gap between the Dublin clubs and local sides in Division 1A of the All-Ireland League is closing.
Munsters' bid to secure a top four finish in the top flight of the All-Ireland League ended with Saturday's disappointing 27-19 defeat at home to Cork Constitution.
The top three places in the AILs top flight are now filled by Dublin sides, with Con' now in fourth ahead of next weekend's final round of regular season fixtures.
Although missing out on the semi-finals, Prendergast's side did score a number of regular season wins against the top four clubs this season and he believes the gap to them is closing.
Prendergast also told Leader Sport that he believes club rugby in Limerick city and in the province of Munster is on an upward trend.
