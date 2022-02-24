WATCH: Tommy Barrett, Treaty Utd manager, previews home fixture with Athlone Town

TREATY United manager Tommy Barrett saw his charges get their 2022 SSE Airtricity League First Division season off to the best possible start with a 5-1 opening night win away to Wexford FC.
Treaty, who reached the First Division promotion play-offs at the end of last season, host Athlone Town in their opening home league fixture at the Markets Field tomorrow, Friday, night, 7.45pm.
Leader Sport caught up with Tommy Barrett ahead of Friday's game to review their excellent start to the season and look ahead to the Athlone Town fixture. Former Limerick FC manager Martin Russell is the Midlanders boss this season.
