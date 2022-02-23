Limerick Leader Sport Show Episode 5

ANOTHER action-backed weekend of local, national and international sport lies ahead.
In rugby, there is a full round of Energia All-Ireland League fixtures on Saturday afternoon, while Ireland tackle Italy in the Guinness Six Nations Championship at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, 3pm.
In soccer, Treaty United play their first home fixture of the new SSE Airtricity League First Division season when Athlone Town visit the Markets Field on Friday, 7.45pm.
Sports editor Colm Kinsella joined the Limerick Leader's editor Donn O'Sullivan to discuss the weekend's big sports fixtures.
Mayor of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler, made a special presentation to Limerick Exiles chairman Con Dee at a reception in London last week
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.