WATCH: Limerick Leader GAA show Episode 6

EPISODE 6 of the weekly Limerick Leader GAA Show podcast looks ahead to Limerick's big Allianz Hurling League clash with Cork at the TUS Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.
The podcast also reviews Limerick's Division 3 Allianz Football League tie with Louth and the Lidl Ladies Football League clash with Offaly.
Fitzgibbon Cup, Croke Cup and Junior B hurling also feature in this week's podcast.
Limerick Leader editor Donn O'Sullivan is joined by the newspaper's GAA Correspondent Jerome O'Connell for the weekly podcast.
