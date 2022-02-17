WATCH: Tommy Barrett, Treaty United manager previews 2022 First Division season

LIMERICK-BASED Treaty United kick-off their SSE Airtricity League First Division campaign for 2022 with an away date against Wexford FC at Ferrycarrig Park this Friday night, 7.45pm.
Treaty will be looking to build on a highly impressive inaugural season in the League of Ireland which saw Tommy Barrett's charges reach the promotion play-offs before losing out to UCD.
Leader Sport caught up with Treaty manager Tommy Barrett this week ahead of Friday night's big kick-off to discuss squad changes for 2022 and the side's prospects in an ultra-competitive First Division.
