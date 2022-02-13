WATCH: Young Munster's Gearóid Prendergast reflects on 'toughest day' of coaching career

YOUNG Munster's hopes of securing a first Bateman Cup title since 1928 were ended in a heavy 46-13 final defeat to Lansdowne at Musgrave Park on Saturday.
After racing into an early 6-0 lead, Munster Senior Cup champions Young Munster, who trailed 6-12 at half-time, went on to concede 46 unanswered points as the clinical Dubliners racked up seven tries in an impressive win.
It was a disappointing defeat for Munsters' who were cheered on by the lions-share of the supporters at the Cork venue and who had beaten Lansdowne in Division 1A of the Energia All-Ireland League at the Aviva Stadium earlier in the season.
Following Saturday's final, Leader Sport caught up with Young Munster head coach Gearoid Prendergast to review the big game.
