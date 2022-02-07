WATCH: Limerick Leader GAA Show Episode 4

THE 2022 inter-county GAA season is in full swing with the start of the Allianz Hurling Leagues at the weekend.
All-Ireland champions Limerick suffered a narrow defeat to Wexford in their opening Division 1 Allianz Hurling League outing on Sunday.
John Kiely's Limerick side host Galway in another mouth-watering Allianz Hurling League fixture this Saturday.
Meanwhile, Limerick footballers continued their excellent start to their Division 3 Allianz Football League campaign after seeing off Antrim at Corrigan Park on Saturday.
Limerick Leader sports editor Colm Kinsella caught up with GAA Correspondent Jerome O'Connell to review all the weekend GAA action including Limerick camogie's opening league fixture against Kilkenny and Ardscoil Ris' Dr Harty Cup final defeat to St Joseph's of Tulla.
Aontu activist Sarah Beasley with Melissa O’Donoghue, right, the car ploughs through the wall | PICTURE: Adrian Butler
Mayor of Limerick City and County Council, Daniel Butler and Patrick Jackson, creator of Picker Pals pictured with the Picker Pals in Patrickswell National School. PIC: Keith Wiseman
Cast members from the Athea Drama Group pictured ahead of their production of Dancing at Lughnasa which takes to the stage on February 13 | PICTURES: Marie Keating
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.