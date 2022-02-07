Search

08 Feb 2022

WATCH: Limerick Leader GAA Show Episode 4

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

07 Feb 2022 4:50 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE 2022 inter-county GAA season is in full swing with the start of the Allianz Hurling Leagues at the weekend.

All-Ireland champions Limerick suffered a narrow defeat to Wexford in their opening Division 1 Allianz Hurling League outing on Sunday.

John Kiely's Limerick side host Galway in another mouth-watering Allianz Hurling League fixture this Saturday.

Meanwhile, Limerick footballers continued their excellent start to their Division 3 Allianz Football League campaign after seeing off Antrim at Corrigan Park on Saturday.

Limerick Leader sports editor Colm Kinsella caught up with GAA Correspondent Jerome O'Connell to review all the weekend GAA action including Limerick camogie's opening league fixture against Kilkenny and Ardscoil Ris' Dr Harty Cup final defeat to St Joseph's of Tulla. 

