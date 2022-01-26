Search

26 Jan 2022

WATCH: Paul O'Connell reflects on Johann van Graan's tenure to date at Munster Rugby

IRELAND forward coach Paul O'Connell says Johann van Graan has been 'brilliant for Munster' during his time coaching at the province.

Former Munster Rugby captain O'Connell says South African native Van Graan has worked 'incredibly hard' in his head coach role. 

O'Connell believes the fact Van Graan had informed Munster of his decision to depart at the end of this season in December gives the province plenty of time to complete the process of finding his successor.

Limerick man O'Connell is currently part of the Ireland backroom team busily preparing for the start of the 2022 Six Nations Championship.

