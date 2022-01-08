WATCH: Cormac O'Donovan of Árdscoil Rís reviews Harty Cup quarter-final win over Midleton CBS

ÁRDSCOIL RIS are eyeing a mouth-watering Dr Harty Cup semi-final clash with Thurles CBS following their gritty quarter-final win over Midleton CBS at Mallow on Saturday afternoon.
Five-time Dr Harty Cup winners Ardscoil eased past a resolute Midleton side on a 1-14 to 0-12 scoreline to book a last four date with a Thurles side which defeated another Tipperary outfit, Cashel CS, in their last eight clash.
Ardscoil took a grip on their quarter-final in the opening half after which they led Midleton 1-9 to 0-6. Full forward Óisin O'Farrell flicked home the goal for the Limerick side, while Niall O'Farrell scored 10 points of the winners total, eight frees and two '65s.
Afterwards Leader Sport caught up with Árdscoil Ris team mentor Cormac O'Donovan.
