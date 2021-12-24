WATCH: And they're off to the Limerick Christmas Racing Festival!

THE four-day Mr Binman Limerick Christmas Racing Festival gets underway at Limerick Racecourse on St Stephen's Day.

After operating behind-closed-doors for the 2020 Christmas Racing Festival, Limerick Racecourse is able to welcome back racegoers this year. However, the attendance figures on each of the four days of the Festival, which runs until December 29, is restricted to 5,000.

St Stephen's Day is now sold out, with the opening race due off at 12.25pm.

Five graded races will be contested over the four-day festival at Greenmount Park comprising of 28 races, all of which are sponsored. The action begins on December 26, a ticket only day, with the featured Grade 1 BoyleSports Faugheen Novice Chase.

The late Andrew McNamara was a standing dish at Limerick Racecourse for many years, which is why his local track will run a race in his honour on the opening day of the Christmas Racing Festival.

The BRC McMahon Reinforcements Andrew McNamara Memorial Chase will be part of an exciting afternoon of competitive action on St Stephen's Day.

The revered trainer from Croom, who famously won the Arkle Chase at Cheltenham with Boreen Prince in 1985, died at the age of 76 last month. His two sons, Andrew Jnr and Robbie, both enjoyed success at the festival as jockeys and Andy, as he become known to avoid confusion and who is now training himself, will be bidding to land the spoils with a horse formerly in his father’s care.



Meanwhile, members of Limerick's 2021 All-Ireland senior hurling winning side are due to be in attendance at Limerick Racecourse with the Liam MacCarthy Cup on December 28.

Patrons are advised to book their tickets online at www.limerickraces.ie to ensure ease of access. General admission is priced €20 for December 27, and €15 for December 28 and 29. Children under 12 go free. Follow Limerick Racecourse's social media platforms for updates and special offers.

