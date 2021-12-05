WATCH: Gearoid Prendergast, Young Munster coach dissects AIL derby win over Garryowen

YOUNG Munster claimed the local bragging rights and secured the precious four points on offer when edging past Limerick rivals Garryowen 20-16 in their Energia energy All-Ireland League Division 1A clash at Tom Clifford Park on Saturday evening.
The win sees Munsters' remain fourth in the table and occupying one of the four play-off places, ahead of next weekend's final round of fixtures ahead of the AILs Christmas break.
Garryowen, who led the division after four series of games, have now slipped to sixth spot in the top flight table.
Leader Sport caught up with Young Munster head coach Gearoid Prendergast following Saturday evening's game which attracted a bumper attendance to Greenfields.
