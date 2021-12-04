Search

04 Dec 2021

WATCH: Cappamore captain Ronan Hanly pinpoints battling qualities in Limerick U21 final win

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

CAPPAMORE were crowned Limerick U21 A hurling champions on Friday night with five points to spare over Coshlea Gaels in Doon.

Captain Ronan Hanly was fulsome in praise for his team-mates after they completed the season unbeaten to claim county honours.

Back on October 24, Cappamore suffered country final defeat in the Premier IHC final against Mungret but have proved their is young talent in the east Limerick club with this success.

After accepting the winning trophy from Limerick GAA assistant treasurer Sean Burke, captain Ronan Hanly spoke with the Limerick Leader.

