WATCH: Ger Slattery, Young Munster forwards coach, on loss to Clontarf

YOUNG Munster's winning start to the Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A season was ended by Clontarf at Clifford Park on Saturday.
The concession of 21 unanswered points in the opening 30 minutes proved Munsters' undoing as visitors 'Tarf closed out a 33-17 victory at Greenfields.
The result saw Clontarf replace Munsters' at the top of the Division 1A table.
Leader Sport caught up with Young Munster forwards coach Ger Slattery at full-time in the game.
