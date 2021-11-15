WATCH: Drom-Broadford motivated by 2020 in back-to-back Limerick ladies football title win

DROMCOLLOGHER-BROADFORD won the Limerick intermediate ladies football championship in 2020 and retained their crown on Sunday afternoon.
Covid-19 championship structure changes meant no promotion or relegation last season so the west Limerick side ensured they retained their title this year to secure promotion into the senior ranks for 2022.
They found a run of scores in the final quarter to earn a three point win over Oola in this Sunday’s final in the TUS Gaelic Grounds.
After the final whistle, inter-county players Niamh McCarthy and Aine Cunningham spoke with the media.
