WATCH: Lee sisters delight as Monagea end their Limerick ladies football final hoodoo

MONAGEA regained the Limerick senior ladies football championship title this Sunday afternoon - their first Tom Madigan Cup victory since 2018.
The west Limerick side suffered county final defeat in the last two years.
Indeed this was their fifth county senior final appearance in a row and their second win from five outings - 2021 and 2018.
They were captained from full back by Yvonne Lee with his sister Grace in midfield.
Both agreed that recent county final heartbreak spurred them to the 2021 title.
After the final whistle in the TUS Gaelic Grounds, they gave their views on the final win over Ballylanders to the media.
Deputy Richard O'Donoghue has questioned why dozens of farmers who had contacted him were prohibited from the use of protected urea coming from Russia on their lands
Limerick Northern Distributor Road will be included in the second draft of the Limerick Shannon Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (LSMATS).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.