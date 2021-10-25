WATCH: Philip O’Loughlin lauds 'incredible journey' as Kilmallock claim Limerick SHC title

KILMALLOCK won their 12th Limerick senior club hurling championship title on Sunday with an eight point win over Patrickswell.
Remarkably Philip O’Loughlin is the 12th different captain from the club to lift the Daly Cup.
O’Loughlin lauded the character of his side that lost in round one to Na Piarsaigh and then had to battle to narrow victories over Ballybrown and South Liberties before reaching new heights in the knockout stages against Doon and Patrickswell.
The team captain praised the new impetus from some younger members of the team.
