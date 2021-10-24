WATCH: Graeme Mulcahy hopeful Limerick hurling win can inspire new generation in Kilmallock

KILMALLOCK won their first Limerick senior club hurling championship title in seven years with a final victory over Patrickswell.
In the first final meeting of the teams since 1992, Mulcahy hit seven points from play in a Man of the Match display to inspire their 12th Daly Cup success.
Mulcahy is hopeful that their first title success since 2014 can inspire the next generation of Kilmallock hurlers just as he was inspired watching their winning teams in the 1990s.
Accompanied by his daughter Roise, Mulcahy spoke to the media in the TUS Gaelic Grounds after watching Philip O’Loughlin lift the winning trophy.
