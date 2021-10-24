WATCH: Patrick Begley insists 2020 final loss inspired Mungret promotion into Limerick SHC

MUNGRET returned to the Limerick senior hurling ranks with an emphatic victory over Cappamore in the Lyons of Limerick County Premier IHC final.
Afterwards captain Cian O’Brien and long serving Patrick Begley spoke with the media.
O’Brien lavished praise on manager Liam Cronin, while Begley insists that the disappointment of losing last year’s final to Kildimo-Pallaskenry was the launchpad for this county final victory and promotion back into the senior hurling ranks.
