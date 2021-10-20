WATCH: Philip O’Loughlin insists Kilmallock 'can mix it with the best' in Limerick SHC

KILMALLOCK play in their first Limerick senior hurling final since 2017 when they face Patrickswell next Sunday.

Captain Philip O’Loughlin is content that his side’s run to the final has given the people of Kilmallock something to enjoy after over 18-months of Covid restrictions.

"After the manner of the semi final win you can see the buzz around Kilmallock and people are excited and there are an extra few people coming up to look at training and the bunting is going up.

"It’s brilliant for the town - we have all had an awful time of it this past year or two with Covid so to bring a bit of joy to people at home is brilliant and it’s great to have that,” said O’Loughlin, who is bidding to become the 12th different captain to lead Kilmallock to glory.

“We haven’t won a county since 2014 and you have had Na Piarsaigh and Patrickswell for the last few years dominating so it’s natural that people are going to be saying will Kilmallock be there or thereabouts. All we can do is focus on ourselves and take each game as it comes and see where it takes us.

"We know we have great potential in our team and a good mix of youth and experience and on any day we know we can mix it with the best of them and it’s great that we are in a final now and we will look forward to that,” he outlined.

O'Loughlin was speaking at a media event organised ahead of the final by sponsors Bon Secours.