WATCH: William O'Donoghue enjoys renewed connection with Limerick hurling fans

IT will be eight weeks this Sunday since Limerick were crowned All-Ireland senior hurling champions in Croke Park.

While the club championships have dominated across the last two months in Limerick, inter-county star William O’Donoghue has enjoyed being able to meet with supporters again - unlike the aftermath of the 2020 title win when Covid-19 restrictions dominated the landscape.

“To have that connection with supporters again, where you can meet and chat and see what it means to people,” said the Limerick midfield star.

“There are a lot of people out there who really care about this and are really passionate about it - they were very far removed from it last year so it is probably nice to be able to meet those people who have given a lot of time and support to Limerick GAA,” outlined the Na Piarsaigh man.

O’Donoghue was speaking with media at this Monday morning’s official launch of a new photographic memoir chronicling Limerick’s All-Ireland hurling success in 2020 and 2021.

‘Limerick Back 2 Back’ is a Sportsfile production and was officially launched by the Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler.