12/10/2021

WATCH: Darragh O’Donovan says Limerick club hurling is ‘most competitive’ around

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

DOON’S wait for a historic first Limerick senior club hurling championship title must wait until at least next season.

The east Limerick side lost to Kilmallock in last Sunday’s semi final.

LIMERICK All-Ireland SHC winner Darragh O’Donovan was centre back in that Doon side and insists that the strength of the local club hurling scene can only be good for the inter-county side.

“The standard has gone up an awful lot in the last seven or eight years and there is a lot of work going on in colleges and schools - it’s good for Limerick hurling,” said O’Donovan. 

“I think the gap is closing between the top four and the rest.

He explained: “The Limerick championship is the most competitive championship - it’s the complete physicality of it. You go and watch other club championships and it’s open hurling but in Limerick it’s a very tough championship to win and any team that comes out of the Limerick championship always does well at Munster club level and onto the All-Ireland club series”.

O’Donovan was speaking with media at the official launch of a new photographic memoir chronicling Limerick’s All-Ireland hurling success in 2020 and 2021.

‘Limerick Back 2 Back’ is a Sportsfile production and was officially launched by the Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler.

