WATCH: Peter Casey targets Limerick hurling return for 2022 Munster SHC

LIMERICK hurling star Peter Casey is hopeful that he will be ready for action in the 2022 Munster Championship.

The Na Piarsaigh corner forward sustained a cruciate ligament injury in the opening half of the All-Ireland SHC final win over Cork and last month underwent the necessary operation.

Casey will miss the Allianz League next Spring but hopes to be back for the Munster senior hurling championship.

“Injuries happen - this is competitive hurling so you get injuries along the road. These are the cards that I am dealt and I will get through my rehab and be back next Summer. I am only going to miss the league and hopefully I’ll be back for the middle of the Munster Championship,” said Casey.

“I am three weeks post op and I have a good couple of shoulders that I can cry on - Sean Finn has done it, my brother (Mike) done it, and Barry Murphy has done it now as well, so at least the two of us are going through the rehab.”

Casey was speaking with media at the official launch of a new photographic memoir chronicling Limerick’s All-Ireland hurling success in 2020 and 2021.

‘Limerick Back 2 Back’ is a Sportsfile production and was officially launched by Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr Daniel Butler.