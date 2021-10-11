Search

11/10/2021

WATCH: Oisin O'Reilly of Kilmallock on Limerick Co SHC semi-final win over Doon

Jerome O'Connell

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

OISIN O’Reilly was again on top form to help fire Kilmallock past Doon and into a first Limerick SHC final since 2017.

O’Reilly turned in a Man of the Match display in the quarter final with seven points from play and followed up with 2-4 from play in the Limerick SHC semi final win.

“Delighted to be back in a county final and we have gone one step further than last year and got one over on Doon, so all good,” said the centre forward, referencing the defeat to Doon at the same stage last season.

“There are a lot of fellas there that were lucky enough to win three county finals in 2010, ‘12 and ‘14 - that’s what we are training for year in and year out and hopefully we will give it a right lash in two weeks time.”

After receiving his semi final Man of the Match award from Jason Kenny, CEO of Bon Secours Hospital Limerick, O’Reilly spoke to Leader Sport.

