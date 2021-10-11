Search

11/10/2021

WATCH: Kevin O'Brien of Patrickswell on Limerick Co SHC semi-final win over Na Piarsaigh

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

RELIEF was the initial emotion for Patrickswell’s Kevin O’Brien after his side knocked out champions Na Piarsaigh in the semi final of the Limerick SHC.

O’Brien hit 1-1 in the opening half and was involved in creating other key scores as The Well scored a 3-21 to 1-22 victory over the Caherdavin side.

O’Brien felt that the extra time in the quarter final stood to his side.

“Maybe it does stand to you, “ accepted O’Brien.

“It is tough with the new championship and only two group games and it’s hard to find your feet. It’s about being right for the knockout stages and quarter final, semi final, so on. We still have a lot to improve on,” he stressed.

After receiving his semi final Man of the Match award from Jason Kenny, CEO of Bon Secours Hospital Limerick, O’Brien spoke to Leader Sport.

