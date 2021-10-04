WATCH: Richie Murphy of Blackrock on Limerick Co SHC relegation play-off win over Monaleen

BLACKROCK will play senior hurling in 2022 after their Limerick SHC Relegation final win over Monaleen.
A final quarter penalty save by goalkeeper Richie Murphy was one of the defining moments in their 0-20 to 0-18 win in Bruff.
"We set out stall out early and built up a good team and thankfully we held onto it," said Murphy.
"This means everything - we spent a long time trying to get here; We won the junior county in 2009 and it took a long 10 years then to get up senior.
"That took savage effort and now that we are here, we want to stay," explained Murphy when speaking to Leader Sport after their win over Monaleen.
