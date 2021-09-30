Search

30/09/2021

WATCH: Limerick Olympian Sarah Lavin reflects on Tokyo 2020 and eyes Paris 2024

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK hurdler Sarah Lavin moved up 30 places in the world rankings for the women's 100m hurdles in 2021, the year she competed in her first Olympic Games.

Lisnagry woman Lavin was a member of Team Ireland which competed in the Tokyo Games this summer. The 27-year-old finished the outdoor season ranked 27th in the world for the 100m hurdles, an improvement of 30 places from the start of the year.

Lavin matched the second-fastest run of her career in the Olympic 100m hurdles heats in Tokyo at the end of July running 13.16, but missed out on a place in the semi-finals.

In June, Lavin became only the second Irish women in history to break 13 seconds over 100m hurdles thanks to a stunning performance at the Continental Tour Meet in Madrid. The Emerald AC athlete posted a 12:95 PB to finish in second place in the final of the 100m hurdles at the Vallehermoso Stadium.

Lavin was among the local Olympians and Paralympians honoured for their success at Tokyo 2020 at a Mayoral Reception recently.

