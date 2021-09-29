Search

29/09/2021

WATCH: Limerick Paralympian Róisín Ní Riain's 'dream comes true' at Tokyo 2020

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

TALENTED Limerick teenager Róisín Ní Riain was among the local Olympians and Paralympians honoured for their success at Tokyo 2020 at a Mayoral Reception recently.

Paralympic swimmer Ní Riain, from Drombanna, reached a stunning five finals in the pool at the recent Paralympics in Tokyo.

Mayor of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler hosted a mayoral reception to mark the athletes' achievements at County Hall in Dooradoyle.

Ní Riain, a member of Limerick Swimming Club and who was Ireland's youngest team member in Tokyo, is a student at Gaelcholaiste Luimnigh.

The talented teenager is the eldest in her family and has three younger sisters, including twins. Ní Riain is coached by John Szaranek.

Speaking at the Mayoral Reception, Cllr Daniel Butler said: "The level of sacrifice and effort and early mornings - the hurt and pain in order to get into something once every four years is incredible. It takes a special person and special type of commitment and sacrifice."

