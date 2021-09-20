WATCH: Tony Ward's reaction to Doon's Limerick SHC win over Ahane

DOON hace advanced to the semi finals of the Bon Secours Limerick SHC for a fifth successive year.
Next month they will attempt to reach a third final in four years but manager Tony Ward has stressed they will require much improvement to reach back-to-back finals.
After their round final victory over Ahane, Leader Sport got the views of the Doon manager.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.