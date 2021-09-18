WATCH: Gearoid Prendergast delighted with Young Munster's 'brilliant result' in Munster Senior Cup

HOLDERS Young Munster booked their place in the semi-finals of the Munster Senior Cup with a deserved 34-15 quarter-final victory over UL-Bohemian at Clifford Park on Friday night.
Munsters' outscored their visitors by five tries to two to move a step closer to retaining the trophy they won last month.
Afterwards Leader Sport caught up with Young Munster head coach Gearoid Prendergast to get his post-match reaction to the derby win with the start of the Energia All-Ireland League now two weeks away.
