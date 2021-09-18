Search

18/09/2021

WATCH: Garryspillane's James Ryan 'delighted' to retain senior status in Limerick SHC

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

RESILIENT Garryspillane secured their senior status for next year after scoring a precious 2-21 to 1-23 victory over South Liberties in the Limerick SHC at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Friday night.

Despite the defeat South Liberties have advanced to the quarter-finals of the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship.

In the final group standings; Liberties, Garryspillane and Blackrock all end with one win each.

Scoring difference meant Liberties finish top and reach a championship quarter final and a Section B promotion play-off against Adare or Kildimo-Pallaskenry.

Second and ensuring their senior status are Garryspillane.

Bottom of the group are Blackrock and they now play Monaleen in the relegation play-off to determine who drops to the Premier IHC in 2020.

Afterwards Leader Sport caught up with Garryspillane's James Ryan to get post-match reaction to his side's crucial win.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media