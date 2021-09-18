WATCH: Garryspillane's James Ryan 'delighted' to retain senior status in Limerick SHC

RESILIENT Garryspillane secured their senior status for next year after scoring a precious 2-21 to 1-23 victory over South Liberties in the Limerick SHC at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Friday night.
Despite the defeat South Liberties have advanced to the quarter-finals of the Bon Secours Limerick senior club hurling championship.
In the final group standings; Liberties, Garryspillane and Blackrock all end with one win each.
Scoring difference meant Liberties finish top and reach a championship quarter final and a Section B promotion play-off against Adare or Kildimo-Pallaskenry.
Second and ensuring their senior status are Garryspillane.
Bottom of the group are Blackrock and they now play Monaleen in the relegation play-off to determine who drops to the Premier IHC in 2020.
Afterwards Leader Sport caught up with Garryspillane's James Ryan to get post-match reaction to his side's crucial win.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.