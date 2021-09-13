WATCH: Aidan Fitzgerald of Blackrock on Limerick SHC win over Garryspillane

BLACKROCK found a late run of scores to defeat south Limerick rivals Garryspillane in the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday afternoon.
Paudie Leahy scored 1-12 for the winners from Kilfinane-Ardpatrick in a game that was stopped for 55-minutes as an ambulance was required after an accidental injury to a Blackrock player.
The Rockies must now wait on the result of Friday's clash between South Liberties and Garryspillane to determine their final standing in the group.
Leader Sport caught up with joint Blackrock manager Aidan Fitzgerald following Sunday's narrow win over Garryspillane.
