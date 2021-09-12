WATCH: Aaron Gillane's reaction to Patrickswell's Limerick Co SHC win over Ahane

PATRICKSWELL reignited their bid for Bon Secours Hospital Limerick senior hurling championship honours after scoring an impressive 3-21 to 0-17 second round victory over Ahane at the LIT Gaelic grounds on Sunday evening.
It was an impressive response from the 'Well after their round one defeat to Doon last weekend.
Limerick senior hurling star Aaron Gillane set the winners on their way to victory with two goals in a blistering 60 second spell.
The goals came in the seventh minute and Patrickswell were 2-3 to 0-1 clear.
Leader Sport caught up with the 'Well and Limerick sharpshooter after Sunday evening's game.
