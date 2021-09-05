WATCH: Pat Ryan's post-match reaction as Doon edge Patrickswell in Limerick SHC thriller

DOON made a winning start to the Bon Secours Limerick county senior hurling championship after scoring a hard earned 0-27 to 1-23 victory over Patrickswell at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Sunday.
The game produced three red cards as the 'Well had two players dismissed, while Doon also had a player sent off.
Doon's teenage debutante Adam English finished with 16 points in all, including five from play.
Following the game, Leader Sport caught up with Doon forward and Limerick All-Ireland medal winner Pat Ryan, who chipped in with four points for the East Limerick side.
