05/09/2021

WATCH: Manager Kieran Bermingham 'happy' with Na Piarsaigh's Limerick Co SHC win over Kilmallock

Reporter:

Jerome O'Connell

Email:

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

HOLDERS Na Piarsaigh got the defence of their Bon Secours Limeirck senior hurling championship off to a winning start when easing past Kilmallock 3-16 to 0-15 at the LIT Gaelic Grounds on Saturday night.

This Na Piarsaigh win came despite the absence of inter-county players Mike and Peter Casey and Jerome Boylan along with long-serving goalkeeper Padraic Kennedy, who was missing his first club championship game since May 2011.

Managed by Tony Considine and coached by Rory Gantley, Kilmallock must now regroup to play Ballybrown next weekend.

Leader Sport's Jerome O'Connell caught up with Na Piarsaigh manager Kieran Bermingham following Saturday night's game.

