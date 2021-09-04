Search

04/09/2021

WATCH: Treaty Utd goalscorer Anthony O'Donnell on 'massive three points' against Cobh

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella at the Markets Field

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

A FOURTH league goal of the season from defender Anthony O'Donnell helped Treaty United record a precious 3-0 victory over Cobh Ramblers in their crucial SSE Airtricity League First Division fixture at the Markets Field on Friday night.

The win, Treaty's first in four league games, helps the Tommy Barrett-managed side move up to fourth place in the table in their battle to secure a promotion play-off place.

The sides finishing down to fifth place in the First Division table will be involved in the promotion play-off places at the end of the regular season.

Fourth-placed Treaty are level on points with third-placed UCD with now just six series of regular season games to go.

Crucially, Treaty enjoy an 11-point lead over sixth-placed Cork City.

Leader Sport caught up with Treaty United goalscorer Anthony O'Donnell following Friday night's game.

