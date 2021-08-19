WATCH: Limerick's Dan Morrissey on having brother Tom in the squad and attending every All-Ireland final since 1999

SUNDAY will be a special day for the Morrissey brothers from Ahane as Limerick go in search of a third All-Ireland title in four years.
Full-back Dan, a key member of Limerick's full-back line, has been to every All-Ireland final since he attended his first as a six-year-old in 1999 when Cork defeated Kilkenny.
Younger brother Tom has been a stand-out member of the Limerick attack in recent years from his wing forward berth.
Leader Sport caught up with Dan Morrissey at the Limerick pre-All-Ireland final press event ahead of Sunday's showpiece final at Croke Park.
