19/08/2021

Search our Archive

WATCH: Limerick's Dan Morrissey on having brother Tom in the squad and attending every All-Ireland final since 1999

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor, at the LIT Gaelic Grounds

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

SUNDAY will be a special day for the Morrissey brothers from Ahane as Limerick go in search of a third All-Ireland title in four years.

Full-back Dan, a key member of Limerick's full-back line, has been to every All-Ireland final since he attended his first as a six-year-old in 1999 when Cork defeated Kilkenny.

Younger brother Tom has been a stand-out member of the Limerick attack in recent years from his wing forward berth.

Leader Sport caught up with Dan Morrissey at the Limerick pre-All-Ireland final press event ahead of Sunday's showpiece final at Croke Park.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media