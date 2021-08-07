07/08/2021

WATCH: Treaty Utd boss Tommy Barrett's reaction to 4-1 Cabinteely defeat

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella at the Markets Field

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

TREATY United's four-game unbeaten run in the SSE Airtricity League First Division was ended in spectacular fashion by Cabinteely in a 4-1 defeat at a wet Markets Field on Friday night.

Treaty's second home league defeat of the season has seen Tommy Barrett's charges drop behind second-placed Galway United on goal difference in the First Division table.

Defender Clyde O'Connell, who was later sent off, scored Treaty's only goal just before half-time with a powerful header.

Up to 900 spectators were permitted to attend Friday night's game at the Markets Field following the further easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Third-placed Treaty United face a crucial fixture against fourth-placed Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Grounds on Friday night next, 7.30pm, as the final series of league games begin.

Leader Sport caught up with Treaty Utd manager Tommy Barrett at full-time in Friday night's fixture.

