WATCH: Leader Sport's Munster SHC final preview from Páirc Uí Chaoimh

LIMERICK seek to complete a first three-in-a-row of Munster senior hurling titles in 85 years when taking on great rivals Tipperary at Páirc Ui Chaoimh today, Sunday, 4.15pm.
Holders Limerick booked their place in the decider which is a repeat of the 2019 final by beating Cork by eight points at Semple Stadium, Thurles two weeks ago.
Leader Sport GAA Correspondent Jerome O'Connell previewed the province's showpiece hurling final from Páirc Uí Chaoimh earlier this afternoon.
