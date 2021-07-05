WATCH: Limerick camogie manager Pat Ryan on Munster senior final defeat

LIMERICK'S hopes of securing a first Munster senior camogie title in four years were dashed by Cork in the provincial final at The Ragg on Saturday evening.
The Leesiders claimed the title at the Shannonsiders expense on a 4-20 to 2-9 scoreline.
Pat Ryan's Limerick must now refocus for the opening game of the All-Ireland Championship on July 17 against Wexford. They will also play group games against Offaly and Tipperary.
Limerick had wins over Clare and Waterford to reach this provincial decider.
Leader Sport got Limerick camogie manager Pat Ryan's reaction after Saturday afternoon's game.
