WATCH: Leader Sport's review of Limerick's Munster SHC win over Cork

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella at Semple Stadium, Thurles

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S bid for a third successive Munster SHC title on the bounce remains on track following their eight point victory over Cork in Saturday's semi-final showdown at Semple Stadium, Thurles.

Two goals at the end of the opening half help propel John Kiely's Limerick side to an eight point victory, 2-22 to 1-17.

The game saw the return of 2,400 spectators with their presence adding significantly to the occasion.

Limerick will return to action on Sunday, July 18 for another Munster final appearance. The game will have a 4.15pm throw-in time. 

Limerick Leader GAA correspondent Jerome O'Connell reviewed Saturday night's semi-final fixture in Thurles.

