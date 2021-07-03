WATCH: Man of the Match Kyle Hayes gives reaction to Limerick's Munster SHC win v Cork

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella at Semple Stadium, Thurles

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

HALF-BACK Kyle Hayes turned in a Man of the Match display as holders Limerick booked their place in this year's Munster SHC final.

John Kiely's charges eased past great rivals Cork 2-22 to 1-17 in their semi-final showdown played at Semple Stadium, Thurles on Saturday evening.

The game saw the return of supporters to the Munster SHC as 2,400 fans cheered on their charges in a highly competitive contest.

Limerick will now face the winners of tomorrow's second Munster SHC semi-final between Clare and Tipperary which will be played at the LIT Gaelic Grounds in this year's provincial final.

Afterwards Leader Sport caught up with Kyle Hayes to get his reaction to the Shannonsiders' success.

